Man charged with firing gun near woman inside home

FLEMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Flemington man has been charged after deputies say he fired a gun inside a home while a woman was less than 20 feet away.

Deputies say they responded to a Barbour County home at around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 after a man was “threatening to ‘shoot everyone inside,’” according to a criminal complaint.

While searching for 40-year-old Christopher Pitman, deputies say they found four firearms in the home that belonged to Pitman, who is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior conviction.

Court documents say deputies found Pitman in a “dog kennel” outside the home and took him into custody.

The victim alleged that Pitman had threatened to shoot her and several other people in the home before firing a round about 20 feet away from her.

Pitman has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.

