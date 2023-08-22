Man charged with hitting woman, chasing her to gas station

BEVERLY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man has been charged after troopers say he hit a woman on the forehead before chasing her to a gas station.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a physical altercation in Beverly at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers say they spoke with a woman who told them she got into an altercation with 49-year-old John Freet at a home in Beverly.

During the altercation, Freet allegedly grabbed her and hit her on the forehead with a seatbelt cutter tool before she grabbed her keys and left the home.

While driving away, troopers say Freet followed the woman onto Beverly Pike and hit the rear of her car, causing her to lost control and stop in the 2000 block of the roadway.

The woman then drove to a nearby gas station to call 911, and troopers say Freet struck her car several times after she got out of it. Witnesses say Freet then fled from the scene.

Freet has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

