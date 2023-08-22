Masontown fire chief charged with domestic violence

MASONTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Masontown Volunteer Fire Department Chief Daniel Luzier has been charged with domestic violence.

68-year-old Luzier was taken into custody on Monday, Aug. 21 after a woman told police he had “put his hands on her” and that “she was in fear for her safety,” according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers say they could see red marks on her body where Luzier allegedly hit and scratched her.

Luzier has been charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Luzier faces up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $500 if convicted of the charge.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Luzier remains listed on the Masontown VFD’s website as the fire chief.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.