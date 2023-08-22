Masontown fire chief charged with domestic violence

Daniel Luzier
Daniel Luzier(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASONTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Masontown Volunteer Fire Department Chief Daniel Luzier has been charged with domestic violence.

68-year-old Luzier was taken into custody on Monday, Aug. 21 after a woman told police he had “put his hands on her” and that “she was in fear for her safety,” according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers say they could see red marks on her body where Luzier allegedly hit and scratched her.

Luzier has been charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Luzier faces up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $500 if convicted of the charge.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Luzier remains listed on the Masontown VFD’s website as the fire chief.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VALLELONGA
Clarksburg inventor crafting everyday use gadgets
The goal of the weekend’s event was to raise money for new equipment and supplies for the...
Stonewood Volunteer Fire Department hosts festival with chili cook-off
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
In 1947, FSU students Don Nichols and Archie Cain proposed an idea for a snack store, where...
‘The Nickel’ returns to Fairmont State University
Ryan Criss Mug
Jane Lew man charged with strangulation, kidnapping a woman

Latest News

FILE PHOTO of HealthNet, one of the responding agencies to a motorcycle crash in Lost Creek...
1 life-flighted after crash involving motorcycle
Simpson Elementary School in Bridgeport, West Virginia
Simpson Elem. could add gymnasium after Norwood closure
A black bear (file)
Early firearms season set to open in West Virginia
Christopher Pitman
Man charged with firing gun near woman inside home