Morgantown woman charged with being drunk during welfare check

Charlsie Allen
Charlsie Allen(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown woman has been charged after deputies say she was drunk during a welfare check.

Deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office were requested for a welfare check at a home on Ann Marie Dr. in Morgantown on Monday, Aug. 21, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents say someone told authorities a child was in 37-year-old Charlsie Allen’s care, adding that they were in fear for the child’s safety.

When deputies arrived at the home, they say the child met them at the door. Deputies asked the child if they could speak with Allen, and she allegedly told the child to shut the door.

The child then “motioned and asked for deputies to enter,” and Allen refused to let them inside, deputies say.

Court documents say deputies told Allen they were there to perform a welfare check and “needed to physically see her,” but she continued to refuse letting them inside.

Deputies say Allen “sounded to be under the influence of an intoxicating beverage as she had slowed or slurred speech and seemed to have difficulty understanding.”

When deputies told Allen they would have to contact Child Protective Services if she “would not cooperate with the welfare check,” she allegedly shut the door in their faces.

The criminal complaint says Allen tried to leave in a car with the child as CPS was responding to the scene. When CPS did arrive, she refused to cooperate with them by not answering any questions.

Deputies say Allen had watery, bloodshot eyes and a blank and confused stare with the smell of an alcoholic beverage on her breath.

Allen has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

