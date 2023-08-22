Mortgage rates skyrocket across the country amid high inflation

By Adriana Doria
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People all across the county are still grappling with post-pandemic inflation facing our economy, especially incoming or current homeowners -- with no end in sight.

“In early spring last year, interest rates for a 30-year mortgage were well below 3 percent and, in the year and a half since then, rates have gotten to where they are now -- well above 7.5 percent or even 8 percent depending on where you get your loan from, what your qualifications are,” said Jon Rogers, Senior Division Director for Single Family Lending at the West Virginia Housing Development Fund.

Mortgage rates all throughout the U.S. have skyrocketed -- posing challenges to the housing market and the economy, and these high mortgage prices are not going away anytime soon.

“If you are out there just shopping around, you’re going to see rates through the sixes through next year, is what everyone is predicting that seems to know,” Rogers said.

Some might be skeptical to buy houses now with the high mortgage rates, but Rogers said in the state and through the Housing Development Fund, West Virginians are continually buying and their sales at the fund doubled in the last year helping first time home buyers become homeowners.

“Don’t try to plan your mortgage, housing situation around the country’s macroeconomics because you’ll lose unless your a very experienced economist. You won’t get the lowest interest rate ever existing, and you will end up with a lot of frustration,” he said.

Rogers urges everyone who’s buying a house right that it’s not frowned upon and that it’s a case-by-case basis.

“If you can find a house at an interest rate that works for you, buy it. Don’t wait because interest rates could go back up

If you are interested in purchasing a house, it is important to know your current credit situation, to have a stable income and that you are ready to make the commitment to become a homeowner, Rogers said.

