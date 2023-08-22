Neal Brown has decided on QB, just not saying right now

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia football kicks off their season against Penn State on September 2nd. And while the date is set for their opening game, their quarterback isn’t. However, Head Coach Neal Brown said today in his press conference that he has chosen his starting quarterback, he doesn’t feel comfortable sharing that information right now. The quarterback battle is between junior Garrett Greene and redshirt freshman Nico Marchiol.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.