Neal Brown has decided on QB, just not saying right now

Will it be Garrett Greene vs Nico Marchiol?
QB BATTLE
By WDTV News Staff and Harrison Klopp
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia football kicks off their season against Penn State on September 2nd. And while the date is set for their opening game, their quarterback isn’t. However, Head Coach Neal Brown said today in his press conference that he has chosen his starting quarterback, he doesn’t feel comfortable sharing that information right now. The quarterback battle is between junior Garrett Greene and redshirt freshman Nico Marchiol.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VALLELONGA
Clarksburg inventor crafting everyday use gadgets
The goal of the weekend’s event was to raise money for new equipment and supplies for the...
Stonewood Volunteer Fire Department hosts festival with chili cook-off
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Ryan Criss Mug
Jane Lew man charged with strangulation, kidnapping a woman
In 1947, FSU students Don Nichols and Archie Cain proposed an idea for a snack store, where...
‘The Nickel’ returns to Fairmont State University

Latest News

LEWIS COUNTY
Lewis County Soccer Off to Hot Start
akok
Akok Akok Signs with West Virginia
WVU WOMENS SOCCCCCCER
West Virginia Womens Soccer Wins Big in Home Opener
jared Shipe
2023 Ritchie County Football Preview