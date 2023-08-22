Nelsonville man is charged with soliciting a minor

Police say Colton Wilson traveled to Ravenswood with plans of having sex with a minor.
Police say Colton Wilson traveled to Ravenswood with plans of having sex with a minor.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Nelsonville man is being charged with solicitation of a minor via a computer, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Mellinger said Colton Wilson, 20 years old, sent sexually explicit videos of himself to law enforcement posing as a 15 year old girl. Mellinger said Wilson then traveled to Ravenswood to have sex with her, which is where Jackson County deputies arrested him.

He is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

