Ohio man sentenced to life for 2022 murder in Mason County

An Ohio man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a murder in Mason County, West Virginia.
An Ohio man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a murder in Mason County, West Virginia.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WTAP) - An Ohio man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a murder in Mason County, West Virginia.

Bobby Lee Wolford of Cleveland, Ohio was sentenced to life in prison without mercy for the 2022 murder of John Michael Gomez in Mason County.

Wolford was attempting to rob Gomez when he committed the murder.

Along with a life sentence for felony murder, Wolford faces an additional two to ten years for convictions of conspiracy and concealment of a deceased human body.

Wolford was sentenced on Tuesday following his conviction by a jury early this month.

Wolford’s coconspirator Rikki Parsons-Wise was also sentenced to two to ten years for conspiracy to commit a robbery and concealment of a deceased human body.

Parsons-Wise had been charged with felony murder as well, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charges in exchange for her testimony against Wolford.

Mason County Prosecutor Seth Gasksins said the family of the victim may be disappointed that Parsons-Wise wasn’t convicted on the murder charge. Gaskins said it was “one of those cases where you have to make a deal with a demon to get the devil.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of HealthNet, one of the responding agencies to a motorcycle crash in Lost Creek...
1 life-flighted after crash involving motorcycle
New information released in fatal drunk driving accident
John Freet
Man charged with hitting woman, chasing her to gas station
Portion of Route 50 shut down after bridge collision, officials say
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school

Latest News

2023 5th Quarter Preseason Preview Show - WDTV Sports
WVU Men's Soccer Preseason Preview - WDTV Sports
Zach Frazier named as Preseason All-American - WDTV Sports
Noah Farrakhan confirmed at WVU - WDTV Sports
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | August 22, 2023