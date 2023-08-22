Portion of Route 50 shut down after bridge collision, officials say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg officials say a portion of Route 50 is shut down after a car struck the Second Street Bridge.

Officials say Route 50 West is closed for an “undetermined amount of time” after a car struck the Second Street Bridge.

No injuries have been reported in the accident, but officials say the Second Street Bridge is shut down, as of 11:50 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted to the Joyce Street exit of Route 50 as crews work to reopen the Second Street Bridge, officials say.

