Preseason check-in with WVU Men’s Soccer HC Dan Stratford

Team won all 3 preseason games, opens season this Thursday against Cal-Baptist.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Men’s Soccer team begins their regular season on Thursday, August 24, against California Baptist at 8 PM in Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

Head coach Dan Stratford gave a preview of the season, as he talked about the team’s preseason results so far and where the coaching staff stands on the team prior to game one this week.

Hear more from Stratford and about the team in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of HealthNet, one of the responding agencies to a motorcycle crash in Lost Creek...
1 life-flighted after crash involving motorcycle
New information released in fatal drunk driving accident
John Freet
Man charged with hitting woman, chasing her to gas station
Portion of Route 50 shut down after bridge collision, officials say
VALLELONGA
Clarksburg inventor crafting everyday use gadgets

Latest News

WDTV Preseason Special - WDTV Sports
2023 5th Quarter Preseason Special
Zach Frazier named Preseason AA by Sporting News & AP - WDTV Sports
Zach Frazier earns another preseason All-American nomination
Jeremiah Bembry becomes first signing of Josh Eilert era - WDTV Sports
Josh Eilert announces signing of transfer Noah Farrakhan
Fairmont State football
2023 Fairmont State Football Preview