School bus safety: local bus operator reminds people when to stop

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Mercer County Schools are gearing up for another year of transporting students to and from school. Greg Pruett, a trainer and bus operator from Mercer County Schools, says the rigorous training the school system’s drivers go through is one of the best in the nation, helping ensure kids stay safe during their commute. Training helps the bus driver keep kids safe, but it’s other motorists who can pose a danger to the young passengers on school buses.

“The biggest thing to remember... we’re a big yellow bus, we’re easily visible, just pay attention where we’re at. Whenever you see the lights come on, please stop. One of the biggest problems we have are people passing the bus with the stop signs out and the lights flashing, and that’s just a hazard because a child might be crossing the road and could possibly be... hit by doing that,” says Pruett.

Flashing lights and an extended stop sign universally means that students are boarding or exiting the school bus. Traffic is supposed to stop in both directions, but Pruett says he’s witnessed drivers break this law.

“A lot of it is people not paying attention to what’s around them. Cellphones are the world’s worst. They’re watching their cellphone, or talking, or playing with the radio, whatever it is, they’re just not paying attention to what’s out there...” says Pruett, “...A child’s life is in their hands... if a child’s life is walking across the road or coming to load onto the bus... no one wants a child to be injured, so we want to be real careful to make sure that we’re watching to make sure no one gets hurt.”

Pruett reminds drivers any delay in your drive, to ensure the safety of students on school buses is time well spent because it helps to keep the kids safe.

For extra safety when getting on the bus, Pruett suggests parents consider reflective strips and avoid dressing their children in black clothing to increase your child’s visibility when getting on the bus in early morning hours. He also suggests parents instruct their children to remember to stay in their seats while they are riding the school bus.

