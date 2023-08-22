School crackdown on THC vape pens includes stricter disciplinary measures

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools is making standards stricter for students caught having, using and selling Delta 8, Delta 9, and Delta 10 vape pens.

Joshua Brumfield, Deputy Superintendent of Schools, said when students walk through school doors this year the rules will look much different.

“We want our students to know what the consequences are, it is no surprise first day of school this is the outcome,” Brumfield said. “It is a zero tolerance, 10-day suspension recommendation for expulsion.”

Last year, Brumfield said if students were found using, having or selling the vape pens containing THC, discipline would be a three-to-five-day suspension.

With the new standards, mediation between the student, parent, judicial system and school system will happen after the 10-day suspension.

“Part of the mediation with the judicial system is that if the parents agree to get the child into the Juvenile Drug Prevention Court that provides guidance, support and counseling for that student, the time period for that expulsion could be reduced to 45 days,” Brumfield said.

Part of that support could mean drug tests for the students with a parent’s consent.

“If a parent decides they do not want to be a part of that intervention, then the consequence is still the same,” Brumfield said.

The highest level of discipline for a student disciplined for a Delta THC vape pen would be 365 days of expulsion, and that student would attend an alternative learning center.

Students can report incidents to teachers and principals.

“One hundred percent confidential report it to a teacher, report it to a principal,” Brumfield said.

Brumfield said most students who receive discipline from THC vapes are in high school, but incidents have also happened in elementary and middle school.

A Senate Bill passed in 2023 has more information about how hemp-based THC products are to be regulated.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of HealthNet, one of the responding agencies to a motorcycle crash in Lost Creek...
1 life-flighted after crash involving motorcycle
New information released in fatal drunk driving accident
John Freet
Man charged with hitting woman, chasing her to gas station
Portion of Route 50 shut down after bridge collision, officials say
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school

Latest News

2023 5th Quarter Preseason Preview Show - WDTV Sports
WVU Men's Soccer Preseason Preview - WDTV Sports
Zach Frazier named as Preseason All-American - WDTV Sports
Noah Farrakhan confirmed at WVU - WDTV Sports
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | August 22, 2023