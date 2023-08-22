Silent Crisis part 8 premieres Aug. 31st

STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - August marks WDTV’s 8th installment of Silent Crisis.

This month 5 Investigates is speaking with a major fire department that may soon be forced to shut its doors.

Star City in Monongalia County ended it’s EMS service last year and now the fire department may be facing the same fate.

This is just one of several fire and EMS stations across West Virginia struggling to stay afloat.

Last year Star City Volunteer Fire Department was fielding more than 1,200 calls -- that’s an average of more than 3 a day.

Now they’re seeking help from local government and the legislature to stay in operation.

“We’re sitting in a building that’s got some financial problems right now and we can’t afford to lose this department; in the county or in the state they’re one of the highest responders out there,” said Del. Joe Statler.

Joe Klass is a volunteer for the organization and sits on its board.

“We don’t just want to throw money at something that’s not sustainable,” said Klass. “We’re looking at how can make our processes and systems better, how can we be around in 5 to 10 to 15 years serving our community?”

Make sure to join us with our investigative reporter John Blashke in the studio for Silent Crisis next Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.