Simpson Elem. could add gymnasium after Norwood closure

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The recent closure of Norwood Elementary School has amplified several needs the Harrison County School System has.

Emergency funding could be made available for the school district after Norwood Elementary was closed.

Harrison County Superintendent of Schools Dora Stutler recently said dollars could be made available from the state, saying the situation could open the door for funding.

Stutler brought up the possibility that funding could be acquired for the delayed third phase of major upgrades that were needed at Simpson Elementary School during a recent meeting with Bridgeport City Council at the Benedum Civic Center.

The first two phases, she said, involved a general renovation that included the office space and the demolition and addition of a cafeteria. The third phase would focus on the long-awaited addition of a gymnasium for students.

“That’s been hanging out there,” said Stutler, who pointed to the biggest roadblock even prior to the closure of Norwood Elementary.

Stutler said local officials have been contacted by the West Virginia School Building Authority about the funding, which could now be secured earlier because of the situation involving Norwood.

However, Stutler emphasized that she did not know what the funding possibilities would look like if they became available.

“Until you secure the land, it’s difficult to even know the level of funding you need,” she said. “I think that’s the first piece of it, and I think that’s been explored. It will continue to be explored as far as finding a footprint to put in a gymnasium.”

Stutler said the possibility of doing a project on the existing land could be done, but something would “have to be given up.” That could be the playground or another piece of heavily used property by the school, but the comments were done in theory at the meeting as opposed to it being an actual plan.

“The school is landlocked when you’re looking at completing that third phase,” said Stutler.

Harrison County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Transportation and Facilities Jimmy Lopez echoed Stutler’s comments.

“The problem has been finding space,” said Lopez.

Stutler added that funding due to the situation involving the closure of Norwood could also be available on an expedited timeline for Nutter Fort, where the majority of the students ended up going.

