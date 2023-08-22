Zach Frazier earns another preseason All-American nomination

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, Zach Frazier was named as a Preseason 1st-Team All-American by Sporting News, which goes along with his 2nd Team All-American nomination by the Associated Press yesterday.

The center from Fairmont Senior High School has been tremendous for WVU since he arrived on campus, starting games in his freshman season (2020) which has now led to 25 straight starts at center, along with 34 starts in 35 career games (other starts at left guard).

Frazier enters his junior season in 2023 (2020 was a COVID season) and is widely expected to be a high NFL Draft pick in the 2024 draft next spring.

Frazier was an All-Big 12 First Team recipient last season, as named by the coaches poll - he was named to the conference’s 2nd team by the Associated Press last year.

Frazier was the first true freshman to start on the offensive line for WVU since 1980.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.