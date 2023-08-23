123 Pleasant Street hosts “Save our U” concert

By John Blashke
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monday, WVU students staged a walkout in protest of budget cuts, now a local business is telling the administration to face the music.

The popular concert venue 123 Pleasant Street is hosting a concert called “Save our U” Wednesday evening.

The purpose is to show solidarity with the students and faculty feeling the repercussions of these cuts.

The owner of the venue, Louis Giuliani says the cuts happening now don’t properly reflect the promises made to expand the school many years ago.

“A lot of our leadership was complicit in that folly and we’re hearing now that we’re going to have to recalibrate so I always think it’s kind of crazy the architect that created this house of cards, this folly, is going to be the same person that’s tasked to fix it,” said Giuliani.

The music begins at 6 and hosts a variety of WVU students, staff, and alumni.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of HealthNet, one of the responding agencies to a motorcycle crash in Lost Creek...
1 life-flighted after crash involving motorcycle
New information released in fatal drunk driving accident
John Freet
Man charged with hitting woman, chasing her to gas station
Portion of Route 50 shut down after bridge collision, officials say
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | August 23, 2023
New school year may present mental health challenges for students
Mental health tips for going back to school
Davis and Elkins College
D&E welcomes 15 former AB students
Davis and Elkins College
D&E welcomes largest incoming class in over a decade