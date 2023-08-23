123 Pleasant Street hosts “Save our U” concert

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monday, WVU students staged a walkout in protest of budget cuts, now a local business is telling the administration to face the music.

The popular concert venue 123 Pleasant Street is hosting a concert called “Save our U” Wednesday evening.

The purpose is to show solidarity with the students and faculty feeling the repercussions of these cuts.

The owner of the venue, Louis Giuliani says the cuts happening now don’t properly reflect the promises made to expand the school many years ago.

“A lot of our leadership was complicit in that folly and we’re hearing now that we’re going to have to recalibrate so I always think it’s kind of crazy the architect that created this house of cards, this folly, is going to be the same person that’s tasked to fix it,” said Giuliani.

The music begins at 6 and hosts a variety of WVU students, staff, and alumni.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.