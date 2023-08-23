$70K winning scratch-off ticket sold in small West Virginia town

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has won $70,000 from a $20 scratch-off ticket that came from a convenience store in a small West Virginia town.

According to the West Virginia Lottery, Gregory P. claimed $70,000 from the winning Mega Lucky 7 ticket that was sold at Little General #2120 in Fairlea.

Fairlea is a town with a population of less than 2,000 in Greenbrier County.

The West Virginia Lottery says Gregory P. is the only person so far to win the maximum prize of $70,000 on a Mega Lucky 7 ticket. Several people from north-central West Virginia have won $700 prizes off of scratch-off tickets.

