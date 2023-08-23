98th Annual State Fair of West Virginia breaks records

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 98th Annual State Fair of West Virginia wrapped on Saturday, August 19, and not only was it a good time, it is looking to be one of the most successful fairs the state has ever had.

“Everybody had a record year this year, which is really what we want to see each and every single year,” shared CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia Kelly Collins. “Our job is to get people into the gates, but then the carnival, the food vendors, the exhibitors- that’s what keeps the people here.”

Official numbers aren’t in just yet, but preliminary counts are showing that nearly 200,000 people visited Fairlea during the 10-day event.

“This year, we’re estimating over 185,000. We’re still pulling in our numbers,” Collins explained. “We had two sold-out concerts, but, more importantly, is how well the exhibitors, how well the vendors, how well the folks that are involved did.”

Collins tells WVVA that food alone brought in a whopping $4.4 million at the state fair this year, and carnival rides brought in an additional million. The fairgrounds saw a record number of campers set up throughout fair week, and nearby hotels and Airbnb’s were sold out as well.

With this year’s event garnering such success, Collins says she is looking forward to the coming months as they plan not one, but two fairs. The 100th Annual fair will be held in 2025, and is being planned in tandem with the 2024 affair.

“We’re already working on Grandstand acts for next year, our free entertainment and starting to make plans. We actually have a committee getting ready to be established to celebrate the 100th anniversary, cause it’s gonna be a big job, and we want to go all out for it.”

To further see its impact on West Virginia, the state fair conducted an economic survey this year between August 10 and August 19. Collins says they are still waiting to receive those results.

