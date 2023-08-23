Appalachian region focus of new Food Business Grant program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new $40 million grant from the USDA will boost the resources and assistance for farmers and food businesses in Appalachia.

According to Rural Action, the new Appalachian Regional Food Business Center’s goals include reaching at least 10,000 food and farm businesses through grants, technical assistance and assistance with land access.

Adam Hudson with Coalition Development says producers will be able to apply for funding for new equipment or other needs that will help accelerate their businesses.

“These are going to be direct grants to agriculture businesses that can then use these funds to accelerate their businesses and improve their market ability of their products,” Hudson said.

According to the USDA, the goal of the program is to transform the food system in rural communities to better benefit producers and consumers by providing more options, increasing access, and creating new and improved markets.

The $400 million initiative is funding the creation of twelve new regional food business centers nationwide.

