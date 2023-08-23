Correctional officers federally charged in connection with inmate’s death at Southern Regional Jail

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two correctional officers at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) were federally charged on Tuesday for their role in the death of a pre-trial defendant at the facility.

Quantez Burks, 37, died after just one day at the jail on March 1, 2022, after he was booked on a Wanton Endangerment charge. Mother presses Governor Justice for answers regarding son’s death at Southern Regional Jail (wvva.com)

According to the information filed in federal court on Tuesday, both Nicholas Wimmer and Andrew Fleshman conspired to retaliate against Burks after an earlier incident at the jail in which Burks had pushed past another correctional officer.

The complaint filed in federal court said the two guards attacked Burks while he was handcuffed and unable to hurt anyone in the interview room of the facility.

While the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Officer originally attributed Burks death to natural causes, a second autopsy done on behalf of the family revealed blunt force trauma all over Burks’ body. Federal investigators looking into death at Southern Regional Jail (wvva.com)

Burks’ mother, Kimberly Burks, reacted to news of the correctional officers’ arrests on Wednesday. “They took a piece of my life away that day for no reason at all and it still hurts just like it did from the first day. I pray it never happens to another family and another child because it’s a feeling you can’t shake.”

She expects that additional arrests may be forthcoming. “There are more charges coming out. We don’t know who. Everyone hasn’t been named yet. If you read the report, it tells you there’s other people involved. We don’t know who they are yet.”

WVVA News made a number of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to the state regarding Burks’ case, including the number of correctional officers placed on leave in the months following his death. According to a response from DCR dated June 6, 2022, a total of six officers were suspended between March and June of 2022.

Burks was the fourth of 12 inmates who died at the facility in 2022. W.Va. reports a ten-fold increase in deaths at Southern Regional Jail between 2018-2022 (wvva.com)

WVVA News made numerous attempts to secure jail surveillance related to Burks’ death through FOIA requests but was blocked by a legislative measure that took effect just days before Burks’ death. The law was then repealed during the 2023 legislative session. W.Va. Senate bill restores public’s ability to make FOIA requests related to state jail and prison surveillance. (wvva.com)

The Burks case is currently being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Civil Rights Division. According to court filings, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has requested a plea hearing date be set for both men.

