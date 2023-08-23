Country music star’s concert at Clarksburg Amphitheater canceled

FILE PHOTO of Matt Stell
FILE PHOTO of Matt Stell(Jonesboro Radio Group)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A concert at the Clarksburg Amphitheater scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26 has been canceled.

Officials with the Clarksburg Amphitheater say Saturday’s concert featuring Matt Stell and Thomas Mac has been canceled “due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts.”

Due to the cancellation, officials say they are working with the ticketing agency to issue refunds to everyone who purchased a ticket.

Stell has made his mark on country music with back-to-back number one hits, and Mac is an up-and-coming country music artist who has already made it to the stage at Grand Ole Opry.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Country music star Matt Stell to perform at the Clarksburg Amphitheater

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of HealthNet, one of the responding agencies to a motorcycle crash in Lost Creek...
1 life-flighted after crash involving motorcycle
New information released in fatal drunk driving accident
John Freet
Man charged with hitting woman, chasing her to gas station
Portion of Route 50 shut down after bridge collision, officials say
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school

Latest News

FILE PHOTO of West Virginia's fall foliage in 2018.
West Virginia’s fall foliage map released
West Virginia Rifle announces 2023-24 schedule, hosts NCAA Championship in Morgantown
Prickett's Fort serving up colonial foods
Prickett’s Fort serving up the Colonial lifestyle
West Virginia governor signs three bills to fund volunteer fire departments
Gov. Justice signs three bills to fund volunteer fire departments