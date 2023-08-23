Country music star’s concert at Clarksburg Amphitheater canceled

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A concert at the Clarksburg Amphitheater scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26 has been canceled.

Officials with the Clarksburg Amphitheater say Saturday’s concert featuring Matt Stell and Thomas Mac has been canceled “due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts.”

Due to the cancellation, officials say they are working with the ticketing agency to issue refunds to everyone who purchased a ticket.

Stell has made his mark on country music with back-to-back number one hits, and Mac is an up-and-coming country music artist who has already made it to the stage at Grand Ole Opry.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Country music star Matt Stell to perform at the Clarksburg Amphitheater

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.