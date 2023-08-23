D&E welcomes 15 former AB students

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - With the recent closing of Alderson Broaddus University, students there had to quickly find a new home to complete their studies.

Davis and Elkins College was among the local institutions of higher learning that helped out.

D&E welcomed fifteen former AB students to it’s campus for the fall semester.

“All of us in the higher education community were sorry to see the closing of Alderson-Broaddus University, particularly for the students there, that has been a very difficult time. At Davis and Elkins College, along with our friends at West Virginia Wesleyan College, we were both named teach out institutions for the students at Alderson Broaddus. What that simply means is is that we have paved the way for a very easy transfer of their credits to complete their academic programs and to graduate them on time,” said Dr. Chris Wood, President of D&E College.

The fall semester kicked off Monday at D&E.

