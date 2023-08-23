D&E welcomes largest incoming class in over a decade

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - College students all over the state are making their way back to campus to prepare for the upcoming fall semester.

On Monday, Davis and Elkins College welcomed their largest incoming class in over a decade with over 300 students representing thirty countries, six continents, and thirty states here in the U.S.

Officials at D&E say they are excited about the new semester.

“It’s a wonderful way to blend all of those folks, all of those cultures so that they can learn from one another and just have a tremendous educational experience,” said Dr. Chris Wood, President of D&E. “In our post-pandemic world, a lot of students are ready to come to college. They want that opportunity to interact with each other. And that certainly happens at a small institution like Davis and Elkins.”

Monday was the first day of classes at D&E.

