First at 4 Forum: Rudy Williams

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rudy Williams, Regional Forester with the West Virginia Department of Forestry, joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

He talked about the National Boy Scout Jamboree, the Department of Forestry’s involvement in the jamboree, and the lessons that are taught to scouts.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of HealthNet, one of the responding agencies to a motorcycle crash in Lost Creek...
1 life-flighted after crash involving motorcycle
New information released in fatal drunk driving accident
John Freet
Man charged with hitting woman, chasing her to gas station
Portion of Route 50 shut down after bridge collision, officials say
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Greg DeVito
First at 4 Forum: Greg DeVito
First at 4 Forum: Greg DeVito
First at 4 Forum: Greg DeVito
First at 4 Forum: Rudy Williams
First at 4 Forum: Rudy Williams
Excellence in Education: How one educator is preparing for the upcoming school year
Excellence in Education: How one educator is preparing for the upcoming school year