Former Miracle Meadows School students settle for record $100M

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Former students of the now-shuttered Miracle Meadows School in Salem have settled for amounts totaling $100 million, according to attorneys representing the students.

The attorneys say the total settlement amount is believed to be a record for such cases in the state and was reached collectively with various defendants. It was finalized this month.

During the school’s operation from 1987 to 2014, the attorneys say hundreds of students were “subjected to horrifying and unspeakable forms of sexual, physical, and psychological mistreatment.”

They add that the children “suffered extreme mental, sexual, and physical abuse and torture by the adults who ran the Christian boarding school in Harrison County over a period of decades.”

The abuse of the children was “perpetrated in shocking ways that included being handcuffed, chained and shackled to beds, kept in small isolation rooms for months at a time, forced to sleep on concrete floors and use coffee cans in place of bathrooms, sexually assaulted, deprived of medical care, starved and malnourished, performed manual labor, and beaten routinely,” the attorneys say.

The school’s co-founder and director, Susan Gayle Clark, was convicted of child neglect and failing to report in Harrison County and sentenced to six months in jail and five years of probation in 2016.

Susan Gayle Clark (Jasmin Adous)

The $100 million settlement comes after the initial civil filing in 2017 and the first settlement in 2020 that totaled nearly $52 million.

With more cases being resolved since the 2020 settlement, the total settlement amount is $100 million. The attorneys say there are additional cases that are pending.

