Gov. Justice signs bill to provide over $3M to Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy

MONTGOMERY, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice held a signing ceremony on Wednesday for Senate Bill 1038 to provide more than $3 million for use at the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy South in Montgomery.

The academy has graduated more than 5,000 West Virginians and is designed to give academically challenged teens a second chance at obtaining their basic education.

“These young men and women face challenges today that most of us never had to deal with growing up,” Gov. Justice said. “This academy is changing lives for the better and giving many of these kids a second chance. When I think about our West Virginia National Guard, I salute them over and over. I cannot thank them enough for everything they do, including their incredible work here at MCA South. With this bill, we are going to make it even better.”

Justice says the funding will allow the facility to repair outdated HVAC systems, upgrade security equipment, and improve cadet living conditions by renovating outdated latrines and water waste systems.

The academy, which is housed at the former location of West Virginia Tech, has experienced problems with aging facilities since the college closed in 2015, according to Justice.

The state allowed the National Guard to gain control of these facilities in 2018 to establish a second Mountaineer Challenge Program in Montgomery, in addition to the main Mountaineer Challenge Academy in Kingwood.

