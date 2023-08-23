Hot temperatures and storms move in after today

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be an average day in August, with partly sunny skies and temperatures close to average for this time of year. Then hotter temperatures and rain chances return after today. Find out how long conditions will last right here!

A high-pressure system in the Central US and Great Plains will continue dragging clouds from Canada down into West Virginia but also bring, warm, stable air into the eastern US. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with a few clouds in our region. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, around average for this time of year. Overnight, more clouds will build in from the north, leading to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-60s. Then after 6 AM tomorrow morning, a low-pressure system that started in the Rockies will bring a line of showers, and even a few thunderstorms, into our region. The rain will last for a few hours and push out of our region by midday. By the time it does, rainfall totals will be around 0.25″ to 0.5″ parts of our region. So expect a soggy morning commute. Thereafter, partly sunny skies and light wind will settle in, causing temperatures to quickly rise into the upper-80s. Because of the humidity and sunshine, temperatures may feel more like the 90s in some areas. In fact, the National Weather Service has Ritchie County, and the Mid-Ohio Valley, under an Excessive Heat Watch from noon until 9 PM tomorrow, due to the threat of heat indices in the triple-digits. So make sure to plan for the heat and drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade, and limit most activities to the morning or evening.

Friday will end the work week with highs in the upper-80s and feeling slightly hotter because of the humidity. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also push in during that time, as a series of cold fronts will slide from Canada into our region. So expect some more rain on Friday and Saturday. By Saturday evening, those systems will push east, taking any leftover rain with them. Afterward, the first half of next week will feel more like September than late August, with highs in the upper-70s. Models suggest that a couple of systems may linger close to West Virginia next week, which means slight rain chances. In short, today will be an average, sunny day, tomorrow and Friday will be much hotter and bring rain chances, and the weekend will be partly sunny, with temperatures slightly below average for this time of year.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. High: 83.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies at first, then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late overnight hours. Low: 68.

Thursday: Showers and storms in the morning, then mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 87.

Friday: Scattered storms and clouds. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 87.

