Mental health tips for going back to school

By John Blashke
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As students head back to school it’s important to keep mental health in mind.

Going into a new school year sometimes means big changes which some children may find difficult.

But there are tips and resources available for concerned parents.

Dr. Rawn Boulden a mental health expert at WVU says it’s important for parents to talk with their child’s teachers and counselors when they see changes at home.

“Not every kid is going to speak up and offer that information, we should be well versed in changes as far as their appearance, their performance in school, their involvement in extracurricular activities, and other kinds of signs and symptoms that point towards mental health challenges,” said Boulden.

Boulden says in recent years there’s been an increased need for mental health professionals in schools.

Now a team of WVU students are working under a 5-year: 5 million-dollar federal grant in Harrison County schools to fill that need.

Boulden says these students are working alongside professional counselors in these schools to provide culturally responsive cocounseling

“We are looking forward to seeing 2 years from now, 4 years from now, the fruits of our labor,” said Boulden. “The students who are funded through this grant have all committed to staying in West Virginia after graduation to work in school-based mental health and as you may have noticed mental health is a really important topic and we’ve noticed a groundswell of challenges impacting youth and adolescents.”

Boulden says the students funded under this grant are excited to begin the new school year by helping to build a foundation of support for families and youth mental health.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of HealthNet, one of the responding agencies to a motorcycle crash in Lost Creek...
1 life-flighted after crash involving motorcycle
New information released in fatal drunk driving accident
John Freet
Man charged with hitting woman, chasing her to gas station
Portion of Route 50 shut down after bridge collision, officials say
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | August 23, 2023
123 pleasant street
123 Pleasant Street hosts “Save our U” concert
Davis and Elkins College
D&E welcomes 15 former AB students
Davis and Elkins College
D&E welcomes largest incoming class in over a decade