One of Clarksburg’s oldest buildings set for auction

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the oldest buildings in Clarksburg may soon have a new owner.

The seven-story Empire Bank Building, which has stood on the corner of Main and Fourth Streets since 1907, will be put up for auction on Friday, August 25.

It is going to the highest bidder in an absolute trustee foreclosure auction.

It has been home to multiple businesses over the years beyond the bank for which it was originally built.

Currently, according to a representative from Walker Commercial Services, only MVB Bank is a tenant.

“They only occupy one half of the first floor,” said Associate Broker Asher William Walker.

The auction will take place Friday at noon on site as well as anyone wishing to bid online.

The historically registered building has already been shown, and Walker said there has been plenty of interest.

“There’s been more [interest] than you might expect, and more than any of us expected when got our arms around this deal and the capital outlay it will take to bring it up to code for redevelopment for something such as apartments and maybe a mixed used situation in there,” said Walker.

The interest, Walker said, is coming from regional and local individuals. Because of that interest, he said the group is optimistic about the auction.

Walker also said that there is no reserve on the property, so $1 could acquire it.

“The last person with their hand in the air takes it home,” said Walker.

Walker said he estimates that it will take at least six figures to bring it up to code. However, he added the winning bidder will be getting a building that is essentially sound in a lot of regards.

“The bones of this building are rock solid. It was originally built as a bank for Empire Bank, and it still has all the vaults. There are fixtures to this building that just can’t be removed without demolishing the structure or getting a crane and rigging it out,” said Walker. “It’s a heavy structure with architecture and craftsmanship that is impressive inside from top to bottom.”

Walker said MVB Bank has told him they would like to stay in the building with the new owner.

“There is some deferred maintenance in their unit, and they have asked that the new purchaser work with them so they can stay,” said Walker. “They could move out if the new purchaser is not amenable to their request.”

Whoever gets the building, they get everything inside. Walker said there are plenty of filing cabinets and things of that nature, but if someone is going to launch into a project of the scope the building will require, he said they probably are not overly concerned about those items.

Walker said the absolute trustee foreclosure auction is being done at the request of the lien holder.

“The lien holder is recouping or mitigating whatever interest they have in the building at whatever price it sales for,” said Walker.

The property, according to the Web site, includes 0.7 acres in a Business-1 zoned area. The total square footage is 25,000 square feet.

Other details, along with the listing, can be found on the Walker Commercial Services website by clicking here.

