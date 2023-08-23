Prickett’s Fort serving up the Colonial lifestyle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The original Prickett’s Fort served as a place of refuge for European Settlers, but today it’s just serving up some good ole colonial fun.

This once historic fort is now a colonial wonderland. Visitors can not only see the house of Job Prickett, but also other parts of his family’s legacy.

However, the experience of what it was like during the frontier days, may make your trip even that more special.

Possibly even learning some vintage recipes.

Cordelia Spencer a living historian at the fort, believes when it comes to cooking there’s not that big of a difference. “A lot of the cooking methods are the same. I’ve often said I could do anything in here that you can do in the modern kitchen now. We can bake, we can boil, we can stew, we can fry. We can do just about anything”

On the menu Tuesday was a colonial favorite, Bubble and Squeak. In Colonial times Bubble and Squeak was just special way of preparing cabbage, but it wasn’t the only vegetables they were fond of.

“There main food obviously was beans, corn, squash. It’s interesting to think they had to grow food to last them the whole year”

The fort displays plenty of the frontier culture, not to mention getting a little history lesson from the blacksmith.

Johnathan Hopkins is still learning the in’s and out’s of being a Blacksmith, but he still has a lot of knowledge to lend.

“Iron was one of the harder of the tools, it’s harder than bronze and copper. By this time in history the Indians had already been trading with the French and Spanish, so they were accustom to iron tools. Some of them even had guns.” .

Prickett’s Fort also offers all kinds of programing throughout the year as well.

Randall Wheeler, a living historian, says that visitors are more than common at the fort. “Our most recent colonial kids day was about 100 people if I remember correctly, it was probably more than that. During the summer we usually get quite a few people on some days from even just a few stray folks who are just taking a look around to dozens of them”.

Be sure to schedule your next visit to this local piece of American history soon.

