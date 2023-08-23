PSC approves surcharge for Mon Power to fund solar energy projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - State regulators have approved a small surcharge for Mon Power customers to fund solar energy projects.

The decision, made Wednesday by the Public Service Commission of West Virginia, allows Mon Power and Potomac Edison, both subsidiaries of FirstEnergy Corp., to impose a renewable electricity surcharge of up to 14-cents-per-month on average to utility customers, according to a release from the PSC.

The PSC says that figure was reduced by two-thirds from the original request that was submitted in 2021.

According to the PSC, the order deals with funding for the construction of solar projects at Fort Martin Power Station in Monongalia County, at the retired Rivesville Power Station in Marion County, and the Marlowe Substation at the retired R. Paul Smith ash disposal site in Berkeley County.

“The Commission will require the companies to file copies of all contracts for the Commission’s review,” the order said. “The companies should thoroughly document all activities, including costs incurred to date, and costs incurred after the date of this order,” the PSC ruled.

The companies petitioned in 2021 to construct alternative energy sites under 2020 legislation passed to satisfy potential manufacturing companies that wanted an energy source that was not coal-fired, according to the PSC.

