Raleigh County Sheriff’s dept. urges caution on roadways as kids return to school on Thursday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. is encouraging drivers to allow for extra time on their commute Thursday as children return to school.

Sheriff J.C. Canaday said Wednesday his department will be providing extra patrols during this time to ensure a smooth transition. He also asks drivers to be mindful of not only the school zones, but the lights and stop signs on school buses as they attempt to get children to and from school safety.

According to a post on the Trap Hill Middle School Facebook page, the school will be implementing the same parent pick up pattern around the school but will also be implementing that same path for the morning drop off this year. Parents are encouraged to follow the signs and cones when dropping off or picking up kids.

Sheriff Canaday said the department will continue its practice of having deputies in schools to ensure a safe school year.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.