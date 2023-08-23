South Carolina’s new all-male highest court reverses course on abortion, upholding strict 6-week ban

FILE - The exterior of the South Carolina Supreme Court building in Columbia, S.C. is shown,...
FILE - The exterior of the South Carolina Supreme Court building in Columbia, S.C. is shown, Jan. 18, 2023. South Carolina’s new all-male Supreme Court reversed course on abortion on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, upholding a ban on most such procedures after about six weeks of pregnancy. (AP Photo/James Pollard, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and JAMES POLLARD
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s new all-male Supreme Court reversed course on abortion on Wednesday, upholding a ban on most such procedures after about six weeks of pregnancy.

The 4-1 ruling departs from the court’s own decision earlier this year to strike down a similar law.

The continued erosion of legal abortion access across the U.S. South comes after Republican state lawmakers replaced the lone female on the court, Justice Kaye Hearn.

Writing for the new majority, Justice John Kittredge acknowledged that the 2023 law infringes on “a woman’s right of privacy and bodily autonomy,” but said the state legislature reasonably determined this time around that those interests don’t outweigh “the interest of the unborn child to live.”

“As a Court, unless we can say that the balance struck by the legislature was unreasonable as a matter of law, we must uphold the Act,” Kittredge wrote.

It was Hearn who wrote the majority’s lead opinion in January striking down the ban. The court ruled then that the law violated the state constitution’s right to privacy.

Hearn then reached the court’s mandatory retirement age, enabling the Republican-dominated legislature to put Gary Hill on what is now the nation’s only state Supreme Court with an entirely male bench.

With a newly configured Supreme Court, Republican lawmakers enacted a new abortion law in 2023 that they thought would pass muster a second time around. Specifically, the law was crafted to address Justice John Few’s concern, expressed in the January ruling, that lawmakers failed to take into account whether the abortion restrictions were reasonable enough to infringe upon privacy rights in favor of the right to life.

Abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, sued again.

Hill joined Wednesday’s majority along with Few, who had previously voted to overturn the 2021 law.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that provided nationwide access to abortion, most GOP-controlled states have enacted or adopted abortion bans of some kind. All have been challenged in court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of HealthNet, one of the responding agencies to a motorcycle crash in Lost Creek...
1 life-flighted after crash involving motorcycle
New information released in fatal drunk driving accident
John Freet
Man charged with hitting woman, chasing her to gas station
Portion of Route 50 shut down after bridge collision, officials say
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school

Latest News

FILE - An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26,...
Airline close calls more common than publicly disclosed, NYT report says
FILE PHOTO of West Virginia's fall foliage in 2018.
West Virginia’s fall foliage map released
West Virginia Rifle announces 2023-24 schedule, hosts NCAA Championship in Morgantown
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building...
Rudy Giuliani to surrender to Georgia authorities