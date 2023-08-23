Spotted Lanternfly confirmed in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The invasive Spotted Lanternfly has made its way into north-central West Virginia.

According to the City of Grafton on Facebook in the post below, the Spotted Lanternfly has been confirmed Grafton and Taylor County.

The Spotted Lanternfly, which began its hatching season in West Virginia in June, can be devastating for local farmers because it feeds on more than 70 different plants, including trees and crops.

WVU professor Dr. Carlos Quesada told 5 News in June it can be identified by its gray and orange spotted wings and it leaves sticky residue for laying eggs.

“What we can do is prevent the spreading of the spotted lanternfly right now -- so if you go to places where the spotted lanternfly is present you should check your car or any other materials you are moving form those areas,” said Quesada.

The insect originated in China and Vietnam before coming to Pennsylvania in 2014, becoming an invasive species. It was first discovered in West Virginia in 2019.

Safe insecticides like neem oil can be used to prevent the spotted lanternfly’s spread. Sightings should be captured and reported to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.

