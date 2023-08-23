Starbucks, Chipotle among new businesses opening in Fairmont

File Photo of Middletown Commons in Fairmont hosting a grand opening of a new business on June...
File Photo of Middletown Commons in Fairmont hosting a grand opening of a new business on June 6, 2022.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are a number of new businesses that will soon be opening at Middletown Commons in Fairmont.

According to Metro Property Management, which oversees the Middletown Commons, many of the businesses that will be coming to Fairmont are big-name attractions, including Starbucks, Chipotle, Harbor Freight, and Dollar Tree.

Also coming to Middletown Commons are a new brewpub called Dark and Dusty, which will offer wings, pizza, and beer, and Bubble and Fizz Mountain Apothecary.

According to a representative from Metro, all of these locations are expected to open within the next 120 to 150 days.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of HealthNet, one of the responding agencies to a motorcycle crash in Lost Creek...
1 life-flighted after crash involving motorcycle
New information released in fatal drunk driving accident
John Freet
Man charged with hitting woman, chasing her to gas station
Portion of Route 50 shut down after bridge collision, officials say
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school

Latest News

West Virginia’s fall foliage map released
Masontown fire chief charged with domestic violence
WVU announces cuts to administrative unit amid ‘transformation’
The seven-story Empire Bank Building has stood on the corner of Main and Fourth Streets since...
One of Clarksburg’s oldest buildings set for auction