Starbucks, Chipotle among new businesses opening in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are a number of new businesses that will soon be opening at Middletown Commons in Fairmont.

According to Metro Property Management, which oversees the Middletown Commons, many of the businesses that will be coming to Fairmont are big-name attractions, including Starbucks, Chipotle, Harbor Freight, and Dollar Tree.

Also coming to Middletown Commons are a new brewpub called Dark and Dusty, which will offer wings, pizza, and beer, and Bubble and Fizz Mountain Apothecary.

According to a representative from Metro, all of these locations are expected to open within the next 120 to 150 days.

