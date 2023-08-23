Storms, heat, and humidity to affect NCWV Thursday and Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our first rain disturbance of a few over the next couple days has made its way into NCWV this afternoon. Showers subside tomorrow afternoon, allowing for high heat and humidity to take hold. Another bout of rain comes for late Thursday night into Friday morning, and the possibility of daytime heating driven storms will persist into Friday afternoon. With temperatures and humidity expected to be just as hot as Thursday, any storms would bring a bit of heat relief. Rain subsides for the weekend as temperatures cool. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

