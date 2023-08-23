Texas elementary school students escape injuries after a boy fires a gun on a school bus

All the students escaped injury after the shot was fired Tuesday in Seguin, Texas. (Source: KENS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say no one was injured after a Texas elementary school student fired a gun while on a crowded school bus.

The bullet struck the back of a bus seat and was stopped by steel inside the seat as the bus arrived Tuesday morning at Jefferson Elementary School in Seguin, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of San Antonio, according to Police Chief Jason Brady.

The bus driver then took the .25-caliber handgun from the student, Brady said.

Seguin Independent School District Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said the student is a boy, but declined to reveal his grade or age. He appealed to parents to make sure their guns are stored safely and securely.

“Oftentimes children see guns as toys and don’t know any better. But unfortunately, we live in a world where tragic events happen on almost a daily basis,” Gutierrez said at a news conference.

The boy did not threaten anyone and will remain off campus while the shooting is investigated.

The bus carried 37 students from three different Seguin ISD elementary schools, according to a statement from the district.

The mother and other family members of the student were interviewed and declined to say who owns the gun, Brady said.

No arrests or charges have been announced.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of HealthNet, one of the responding agencies to a motorcycle crash in Lost Creek...
1 life-flighted after crash involving motorcycle
New information released in fatal drunk driving accident
John Freet
Man charged with hitting woman, chasing her to gas station
Portion of Route 50 shut down after bridge collision, officials say
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school

Latest News

West Virginia’s fall foliage map released
Masontown fire chief charged with domestic violence
WVU announces cuts to administrative unit amid ‘transformation’
Covenant School parent Sarah Shoop Neumann, second from left, wipes tears as she and others...
Judge temporarily blocks new Tennessee House Republican ban on signs
The seven-story Empire Bank Building has stood on the corner of Main and Fourth Streets since...
One of Clarksburg’s oldest buildings set for auction