Excellence in Education: How one educator is preparing for the upcoming school year

By D'Andre Lewis
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - In this week’s Excellence in Education report sponsored by Davis & Elkins College, we are highlighting how one educator is preparing for the upcoming school year.

Tuesday was only the second day of school for students at St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Weston.

Under the school’s second year principal, John F. Riley IV, this school year might have a bit of the luck of the Irish.

“I know the reputation that the school has for a very rigorous curriculum and high expectations,” Riley said. “I felt like this was the best place for me, and I knew when I stepped on campus here, this is where I wanted to be.”

Principal Riley knew that him and the school were a match made in heaven, and the second-year principal is already taking the lead.

In the early part of the school year, Riley has already implemented new practices in hopes of trying to leave his mark.

“This year we’ve actually implemented a new side project called Virtue of the Month. The children will actually try to emulate different virtues of different saintly people in the catholic church. We’ll have some different saints for different grade levels and they’ll try to emulate those different virtues.”

Although his leadership has a huge influence, Principal Riley also understands it’s not just his voice that matters.

”We have a really great group of kids and just a great staff behind them. There really passionate about their work and I know that at the end of the day their main concern is their students. I absolutely love that they have that passion and drive for the students of Lewis county and surrounding counties.”

The future of St. Patrick’s is without a doubt in chosen hands.

