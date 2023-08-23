West Virginia’s fall foliage map released

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Tourism has released the state’s fall foliage map for 2023.

North-central West Virginia is projected to see their fall colors begin toward the end of September through mid-October.

Officials with the Department of Tourism say recent rainfall could lead to the most stunning fall the state has experienced in decades.

The map below shows the fall foliage map for the entire state:

West Virginia 2023 Fall Foliage Map (West Virginia Department of Tourism)

In addition to the fall foliage map, the Department of Tourism will also offer a live leaf tracker which will be updated in real-time as the season begins to shift to give travelers an inside look at fall color around the state.

Click here for more information or to check out the Department of Tourism’s live leaf map.

