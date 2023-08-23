WVU Rifle announces 2023 schedule, will host NCAA National Championship

Will host NCAA Champs for 2nd time in school history.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Rifle has announced their 2023-24 season schedule today, starting with a home matchup against Akron and concluding with a showdown against Kentucky.

The Mountaineers will also host the NCAA Championship for the second time in school history - the championship will be held from March 8-9 in the Coliseum.

See the schedule below and hear more about the season in the preview video above.

2023 WVU Rifle Season Schedule

1 - vs Akron - Oct 7

2 - @ Ole Miss - Oct 14

3 - @ Memphis - Oct 15

4 - @ TCU - Oct 28

5 - @ Nebraska - Oct 29

6 - Fall Classic - Nov 11 (Air Force, Nebraska, Murray State) - Home

7 - Fall Classic - Nov 12 (Air Force, Nebraska, Murray State) - Home

8 - vs Army - Jan 20

9 - @ Navy - Jan 27

10 - vs Kentucky - Feb 10

11 - NCAA Qualifiers (Home) - Feb 17

12 - GARC Championships - Feb 24-25 (West Point, NY)

13 - NCAA Championships (Morgantown) - Mar 8-9

