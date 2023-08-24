2 dead, 1 injured in early morning crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say two people have died and another person is injured following a crash in Monongalia County early Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Grafton Rd. and Gladesville Rd. at around 5:47 a.m. Thursday morning, according to a release from Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer.

Authorities say a truck and a van collided at the intersection head-on.

Both the driver and passenger of the van died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, the release says.

The driver of the truck was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment, authorities say. Their condition is unknown.

The identities of those who died are not being released at this time, the MCSO says.

Responding to the crash were Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team, Morgantown Police Department, Triune-Halleck VFD, Clinton District VFD, and Mon EMS.

Further information has not been released.

