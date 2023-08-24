3 former employees file lawsuits against Texas Roadhouse in Westover

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - A Texas Roadhouse in Morgantown is under fire after three lawsuits were filed by former employees who claim they were sexually harassed.

Three hostesses that began working at the newly constructed Westover Texas Roadhouse in fall of 2022 are filing lawsuits against their former employer.

One of the lawsuits from a college student says she was “constructively discharged” just about a month after beginning work.

That lawsuit further alleges her manager, Nicholas DeSantis, stalked her and at one point told the employee to “open her mouth so he could spit in it.”

The two other women continued to work there until January 2023. For around a five-month period, these lawsuits allege similar claims of harassment including inappropriate touching, invasive questions, and lewd gestures.

One of the lawsuits come from a former employee who says she was a minor at the time of her employment. It goes on to allege DeSantis attempted to groom her: asking when she’d turn 18, where she went to school, and where she lived.

All three lawsuits say the misconduct was brought to their direct supervisor who then went on to report it to higher management.

The lawsuit lists Randall Boss and Joshua Jones as codefendants for aiding and abetting the actions of DeSantis.

5 News called the restaurant this afternoon and spoke with DeSantis over the phone but he declined to comment.

5 News also emailed Texas Roadhouse’s corporate office but has not received a response at the time of this publication.

