$72M tech school in Mon. County clears first stage of development

MONOGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A new vo-tech school in Monongalia County is one step closer to being built.

The official site of the $72 million project will be housed near Cassville and will be visible while driving on I-79.

This academy will allow students at Mon. Tech to pursue interests in S.T.E.M and other technical subjects without affecting their core classes.

Lead architect John Chadwick says that Renaissance Academy will be more than just a one building project.

“We are looking at this as a campus, an so we will be looking at the possibility of adding future additions to Renaissance Academy, because I would say that everyone of these we built, has had an addition put on in the next 5 years, because its become so successful and there’s demand for more students to attend” says Chadwick.

Renaissance Academy is scheduled to officially open its doors to students in 2027.

