Alice June Little(Alice June Little)
By Master Control
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Alice June Little, 90, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023. She was born May 31, 1933 in Clarksburg, a daughter of the late Emmor Mitchell Saunders II and Laura Ruth Taggart Saunders.

June was Methodist by faith and was a member of the Janes Memorial United Methodist Church, Beverly CEOS, and the Redhats. She enjoyed attending Mountaineer Football games with her family.

June is survived by her husband, Charles Gary Linn Little; children, Dr. Laura Janes Little and her husband Dr. Raymond Kim DiPino of Charleston, WV, and Charles Mitchell Little of North Carolina; grandchildren, Megan Nicole Little Payne and her husband Austin Payne of Louisiana, and Ryan James Little of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her siblings, Ruth Elizabeth Saunders Hughey, Emmor Mitchell Saunders III, and Eugene Ramsey Saunders.

The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The funeral will be at Janes Memorial United Methodist Church, on Route 250 South 1 mile past the Taylor County line, on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Michael Richards officiating. Interment will follow at Janes Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

