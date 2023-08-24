August Jefferson Award Winner: Patty Harman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of August, we’re honoring Patty Harman.

All of the horses at On Eagles Wings Therapeutic Horsemanship Center outside of Fairmont are special for the work they do helping those with mental, physical or emotional disabilities.

It takes special volunteers to take care of the horses and to oversee and implement the therapy programs.

One of those long-time volunteers is Patty Harman.

Patty has been with the center for over 16 years.

For her efforts, Patty has been named this month’s Jefferson Award winner.

Patty explains how the therapy works.

“There’s just something magical about the horse,” Patty said. “We’ve had riders that are unable to walk but we have a lift right behind you that we can use to raise them up out of their chairs, slide over and lower them on the back of a horse so they can ride. When they’re doing that, they’re using the same muscles they would use to actually walk. We’ve had riders on the autism spectrum that have spoken their first words when they’re on the back of a horse. You see the impact that it has on our participants, but then if you look at their parents and their care givers, the enormity of the whole thing is just wonderful.”

Patty clearly loves what she does.

“I’ve been involved with horses since the time I was six,” Patty said. “Six decades later I guess you could say, this is by far, hands down the most rewarding thing I have ever done. It’s fun. It’s fulfilling. But, most importantly, you’re having a huge impact on other people’s lives.”

On Eagles’ Wings Executive Director Carol Petitto is thankful for Patty’s dedication.

“When you think of the sixteen years that we’ve been operating, that’s quite a track record. Faithful. Just an amazing woman and has been with us every step of the way. If it wasn’t for her this program wouldn’t exist,” Carol said.

For Patty, it all goes back to the people she’s helping.

“This is something really special, especially for the kids that ride with us,” Patty said.

