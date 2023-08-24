Authorities asking for help identifying 3 people

Buckhannon police asking for help identifying the 3 people pictured above.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify three people.

According to the City of Buckhannon on Facebook, the Buckhannon Police Department is asking for help identifying the three individuals pictured.

Authorities did not specify why they are asking for help identifying the individuals.

Anyone with information regarding their identities is asked to contact the BPD at 304-472-5723 or the TIP Line at 304-473-1001.

