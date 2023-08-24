Dennis “Denny” Lee Wyant, 73, of Weston, was reunited with his parents in Heaven on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. He passed following an extended illness at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. Denny was born in Weston on May 16, 1950, a son of the late Homer Arnold Wyant and Bonnie Jean Burr Wyant. In addition to his parents, Denny was preceded in death by one sister, Carol Lollar; and two brothers: Jim and Kenny Wyant. Forever cherishing their memories of Denny are one daughter, Breanna Hefner and husband, Joshua, of Jane Lew; two grandchildren: Jericho and Kyleigh; one sister, Carol McClung of Cincinnati, OH; ex-wife, Carla Wyant to whom he was married for 26 years; and several nieces and nephews. Denny was a man of many accomplishments and held a variety of roles throughout his life. He served proudly in the United States Navy, a testament to his bravery and dedication to his country. After his service, he found success in the oil and gas industry, worked at WV Glass, and finally retired from Louie Glass. Denny was the kind of man who never stopped working, always finding ways to contribute to his community and provide for his family. His industrious spirit was only surpassed by his love for the outdoors, watching TV, and being a social butterfly. His captivating personality made him a beloved figure, and it was commonly said that “everyone loved him.” However, what mattered most to Denny was spending time with his grandbabies. His caring nature was reflected in the joy he found in his family. His legacy carries on in the hearts of those who knew him, and his memory will forever be a loving beacon in their lives. Denny’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, appreciate the service of Dennis “Denny” Lee Wyant and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

