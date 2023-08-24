Doddridge County drops home opener to St. Marys on fog-covered night

Bulldogs rue a 12-point swing at the end of the first half.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - A 20 minute lightning delay gave way to a slow first quarter, as both Doddridge County and St. Marys struggled to move the ball into the redzone on either end of the field -

The Bulldogs would eventually take the lead in the 2nd quarter, going up 6-0 on a touchdown pass from Brysen Dixon to Jerod Trent -

But the Bulldogs would not keep the pace, as they allowed St. Marys to score 34 points and come away with a 20 point victory.

See the highlights with 5 Sports in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of HealthNet, one of the responding agencies to a motorcycle crash in Lost Creek...
1 life-flighted after crash involving motorcycle
New information released in fatal drunk driving accident
FILE PHOTO of scratch-off tickets
$70K winning scratch-off ticket sold in small West Virginia town
John Freet
Man charged with hitting woman, chasing her to gas station
Portion of Route 50 shut down after bridge collision, officials say

Latest News

Wren Baker addresses media ahead of 2023 season - WDTV Sports
Wren Baker talks football team, progress in fall camp ahead of season opener next week
WVU Rifle
WVU Rifle announces 2023 schedule, will host NCAA National Championship
WDTV Preseason Special - WDTV Sports
2023 5th Quarter Preseason Special
WVU lines up during pregame against Marshall University - WDTV Sports
Preseason check-in with WVU Men’s Soccer HC Dan Stratford