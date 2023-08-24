Doddridge County drops home opener to St. Marys on fog-covered night

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - A 20 minute lightning delay gave way to a slow first quarter, as both Doddridge County and St. Marys struggled to move the ball into the redzone on either end of the field -

The Bulldogs would eventually take the lead in the 2nd quarter, going up 6-0 on a touchdown pass from Brysen Dixon to Jerod Trent -

But the Bulldogs would not keep the pace, as they allowed St. Marys to score 34 points and come away with a 20 point victory.

See the highlights with 5 Sports in the video above.

