Fire destroys mobile home, causes minor damage to another

UPDATE 8/23/23 @ 10:40 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family of three lost their home Wednesday night in a mobile home park fire in the Chelyan area, according to fire crews on the scene.

Another mobile home sustained some exposure damage from the heat.

Despite the overall damage, no one was hurt.

The fire was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Cordell Court.

A cause is unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene late Wednesday night of a fire in a mobile home park in the Chelyan area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

At least two mobile homes are reported to be involved. The incident was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Cordell Court.

There’s no word on possible injuries.

Several fire departments, including East Bank Volunteer Fire Department, are on the scene.

