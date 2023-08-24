First at 4 Forum: Wayne Worth

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wayne Worth with the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about kicking off the 2023-2024 campaign for the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties and how last year’s success contributed to planning this year’s events.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of scratch-off tickets
$70K winning scratch-off ticket sold in small West Virginia town
Starbucks, Chipotle among new businesses opening in Fairmont
Starbucks, Chipotle among new businesses opening in Fairmont
Miracle Meadows School in Salem, WV (File photo from Nov. 2020)
Former Miracle Meadows School students settle for record $100M
FILE PHOTO of HealthNet, one of the responding agencies to a motorcycle crash in Lost Creek...
1 life-flighted after crash involving motorcycle
FILE PHOTO of Matt Stell
Country music star’s concert at Clarksburg Amphitheater canceled

Latest News

M Tech
$72M tech school in Mon. County clears first stage of development
Hawaiian-owned restaurant holding fundraiser for Maui
Hawaiian-owned restaurant holding fundraiser for Maui
First at 4 Forum: Eric Hurst
First at 4 Forum: Eric Hurst
First at 4 Forum: Jason Young
First at 4 Forum: Jason Young